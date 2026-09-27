Russia announces strikes on cargo ship in Black Sea, targets in Kiev and Odessa

The Russian Defense Ministry said that strikes on Ukrainian logistics and communications infrastructure hit a cargo ship in the Black Sea, a Nova Poshta logistics center in the Odessa region and a data processing center in Kiev.

Moscow said the ship was carrying military cargo and dual-use goods to Odessa. The name, flag, owner of the vessel or information on casualties were not reported. Reuters notes that the Russian military has not provided public evidence of the nature of the cargo.

Damage to Nova Poshta“ in Odessa

Civil infrastructure in Odessa and the region was hit in an airstrike that Ukrainian authorities blamed on Russia. Ukrainian media reported that a logistics center of “Nova Poshta“ was among the affected facilities. According to UNIAN, one person was killed and two were injured. The information about the casualties is related to the entire attack in the region, not just to the specific warehouse.

“Nova Poshta“ has already reported damage to its facilities in previous Russian strikes. On September 24, a sorting terminal in Kiev was damaged, with the company saying that some of the shipments were destroyed and the rest were redirected to another location.

The Russian side claims to have hit a data processing center in Kiev used for communications and information transmission in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces.

„Omega Telecom“ operates a data center in Kiev, but the company has not published confirmation of the hit on it. Reuters reported a separate Russian claim that a data center of „Vodafone Ukraine“ was hit. The Ukrainian side has not confirmed this information either.

On September 27, „Kyivstar“ confirmed that its head office in Kiev had been hit. The company said no employees were injured and that the network was still operational.

“Russia has targeted key Ukrainian data centers in an attempt to disrupt the flow of information,“ Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Sources: Reuters, Interfax-Ukraine, UNIAN