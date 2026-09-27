Floods and tornado hit Greek island of Euboea

Heavy rains have caused flooding and landslides on the Greek island of Euboea. Fallen rocks have blocked roads and two foreign tourists were rescued from a car swept away by floodwaters. Authorities are urging residents and tourists to stop driving for at least 24 hours.

In another part of the island, a tornado has blown roofs off houses. Ground floors and shops have been flooded. According to the Civil Protection, no one was injured.

Traffic police recommend: “Avoid travel in areas affected by the rains until tomorrow afternoon.“ Forecasters expect the bad weather to continue for another 24 hours.

Warnings for other islands

On the island of Skiathos, authorities are warning tourists not to go into the sea due to strong winds accompanied by hail. Strong sea storms are expected in the Aegean Sea overnight, with a risk of temporary suspension of some ferries.

On the island of Salamina, where it is not raining, firefighters are extinguishing a forest fire with a front of over two kilometers.

The fire department, Civil Protection and technical services of the municipalities are on high alert due to the ongoing meteorological phenomena.

Sources: BNR News