Hezbollah: Israel failed to break us

Israel failed to break the resistance of “Hezbollah“, end its existence or consolidate its occupation of southern Lebanon. This was stated by the leader of the Lebanese group, Naim Qassem, in a televised speech on the anniversary of the assassination of its long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

“They failed to achieve their goals of breaking the resistance, ending its existence and consolidating the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon“, Qassem was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse. He spoke to thousands of supporters gathered at Nasrallah's mausoleum in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The participants carried Hezbollah flags and portraits of Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in 2024. Hashem Safieddine, his designated successor, was killed in another Israeli strike a few days later. Supporters of the movement paid tribute to both men.

Disarmament dispute continues

Qassem's speech comes amid pressure on Lebanon to implement a plan to disarm Hezbollah. The plan was drawn up under international pressure, mainly from the United States, and the group rejects it. It also opposes the negotiations that have begun between Israel and Lebanon to end the decades-long conflict.

“All the pressure today on Lebanon is aimed at achieving something that Israel has failed to achieve in two years. They want the army to disarm “Hezbollah“,“ said Qassem. According to him, the Lebanese army will not enter into conflict with the movement because it is a “national army“.

The leader of “Hezbollah“ said he was ready for dialogue with the Lebanese authorities, but set a condition: “Let them liberate the south first and its residents return“.

Framework agreement remains stalled

In June, Lebanon and Israel concluded a framework agreement, with the mediation of the United States, that provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon if “Hezbollah“ is disarmed. However, its implementation has stalled. Israel has said it will maintain its presence in southern Lebanon as long as it believes there are threats to its security.

Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the annexation of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, which is located about 30 kilometers north of the border. He said this would allow Israel to more effectively deter its adversaries.

According to Beirut figures, the fighting has killed more than 4,300 people and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents. Violence has eased since the June agreements, but Israel has continued to strike, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in the south of the country. The group has not claimed responsibility for the attack since the ceasefire came into effect on June 20.