Volcanic ash from Etna halts flights in Catania for third day

Flights at the airport in the Italian city of Catania remain suspended for a third consecutive day due to volcanic ash from Etna, the airport operator said, quoted by „Reuters“, BTA reports.

According to the latest update, all flights are canceled until 23:59 Bulgarian time today. Catania is the fifth-busiest airport in Italy by number of passengers served.

Passengers are urged to check the current status of their flights with airlines before traveling to the airport. The operator said that additional announcements would be made if the situation changed.

Etna is the highest and one of the most active volcanoes in Europe, with eruptions and ash regularly causing problems for air traffic in the Catania area.

This summer, volcanic activity has led to serious flight disruptions, affecting thousands of passengers at the height of the tourist season.