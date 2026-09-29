12 youths injured in shooting at Georgia park

Twelve youths were injured in a shooting between two groups at a park in Macon, Georgia. The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on September 27 at Carolyn Creighton Park, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said.

The injured are a 19-year-old man, four 18-year-old men, five 17-year-old men and two 18-year-old women. Two of the injured are in critical condition, while the others are in stable condition. They were taken to a nearby hospital in private vehicles.

The conflict began after the party was moved

A group of young people gathered in the park to celebrate a girl's 18th birthday. A few hours earlier, the participants were forced to leave a house rented for the party and moved the party to another location.

Later, a second group arrived in the park. A verbal conflict broke out between the two companies, after which firearms were drawn.

“The two groups exchanged remarks, drew firearms and then began shooting at each other,“ said David Davis.

Security camera footage shows intense shooting that lasted about 30 seconds. The video shows people leaving the park as gunshots are heard.

No arrests, seven vehicles seized

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators have identified several persons of interest and are trying to determine the connection between the two groups and what sparked the conflict.

Police have seized four vehicles used to transport the injured to the hospital, as well as three vehicles left in the park. About a dozen witnesses have been interviewed.

“At this point, there is no indication that any of the injured were involved in the shooting,” the sheriff said.

Davis said there would be an increased police presence in certain areas of the area in the coming days. He said authorities are preparing to make arrests.

A separate shooting at a strip club in Detroit left three people dead and four injured. No arrests have been made in that case, according to available information.

Sources: Dariknews