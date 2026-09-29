South Korea summoned Ukrainian diplomat over disclosure of information about North Korean prisoners

South Korea summoned the acting head of the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul, Andriy Veshkin, over the public disclosure of information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to the South Korean authorities, News.bg reports.

South Korea's First Deputy Foreign Minister Park Eun-ju conveyed Seoul's sharp position to the Ukrainian diplomat and demanded an official explanation and apology from Kiev. South Korea's foreign ministry said Ukraine's actions had seriously damaged mutual trust and could affect bilateral relations.

The dispute erupted after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly that Ukraine had handed over to South Korea two North Korean soldiers captured after being sent to Russia. South Korean authorities confirmed the transfer in essence, without providing details.

Seoul claims that the two sides agreed to keep information about the transfer confidential due to the risks to the prisoners themselves, their families and the broader diplomatic and security implications. President Lee Jae-myeon said that the public disclosure was in violation of that agreement.

However, the Ukrainian side stated that the transfer was carried out through direct dialogue with Seoul and that there was no agreement to keep the information secret. It was this statement that further increased the discontent of the South Korean authorities.

Veshkin has stated that he will convey the position of the South Korean government to Kiev.

The two North Korean servicemen were captured by Ukrainian forces in early 2025 in the Kursk region after being sent to Russia to support Russian troops. According to South Korean authorities, they expressed a desire to be transferred to South Korea. In June, Seoul and Kiev agreed to seek a solution to the issue in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles.

Now, the dispute over the public disclosure of the transfer poses a new test for relations between South Korea and Ukraine.