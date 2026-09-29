Iran expects US response to proposal to open Strait of Hormuz

Iran expects an official response from the US to its proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to him, Qatar, which is mediating between the two countries, will present to Washington the ideas discussed with Tehran and then convey the US position to Iran, BTA reports.

Araghchi told journalists in New York that the Iranian side has already outlined its conditions and that talks through Qatari mediators have intensified after the presentation of Tehran's latest proposal.

Iran has proposed a seven-day plan according to which the Strait of Hormuz could be opened to normal shipping after the US fulfills certain conditions. Among them, Tehran points to the cessation of hostilities, the easing of sanctions on Iranian oil and the lifting of the US blockade of Iranian ports. Iran then proposes to resume negotiations on its nuclear program.

Washington has not yet delivered an official final response to Tehran through the mediators. President Donald Trump previously stated publicly that he rejected the Iranian proposal, but later said that he expects new talks in the coming days.

Araghchi met with Qatari mediators in New York, where the latest messages between Iran and the United States are being discussed. According to him, the final American position should be conveyed to Tehran through Qatar.

The Iranian minister stressed that his country's conditions remain unchanged and that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz depends on their implementation. The Strait is a key route for international energy supplies, making its future one of the main issues in the negotiations between Tehran and Washington.