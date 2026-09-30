Macron and Sanchez welcomed the idea of Britain returning to the EU

French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed support for the idea of Britain reviewing its relations with the European Union and possibly returning to the bloc. The two made their statements at a joint press conference in Madrid, News.bg reports.

Macron welcomed the position of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who stated that London should consider various options for its future relations with the EU, including restoring full membership.

“Welcome back“, said Macron and described Britain's possible return as good news for both the British and Europe. The French president added that Burnham had shown courage in raising the question of the future of relations with the EU.

Sánchez also expressed a positive attitude towards such a prospect. According to him, Brexit was a “huge loss“ for both the British people and the European project, and Spain would welcome Britain “with open arms“ if a decision was ever made to return to the EU.

At the same time, Burnham did not announce a specific decision on re-joining. He called for the assessment of different options - from maintaining the current relationship to closer cooperation, returning to the single market or customs union and possibly full membership.

During the meeting, Macron and Sánchez also discussed the migratory pressure on the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa. The French president said that Spain had been “the victim of an attack“ and called for greater solidarity between European countries in such situations.

Macron stressed the need for better coordination in the field of security, especially within the Schengen area.

Sánchez, for his part, emphasized the need for stronger European unity and the protection of democratic values. The two leaders reaffirmed their common positions on a number of international issues, including the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and the Middle East, as well as their commitment to international law and the multilateral order.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of Burnham's efforts to create a new framework for relations between the UK and the EU. The specific parameters of any change are to be the subject of future political negotiations.