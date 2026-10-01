Rumen Radev called on Europe to resume dialogue with Moscow

The European Union must restore diplomatic dialogue with Moscow in order to seek an end to the war in Ukraine and limit the risk of nuclear escalation. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during the Euronews Defence and Space Summit in Brussels.

Radev criticized the European strategy for continuing military support for Kiev and stated that the war of attrition is becoming a “growing risk“ for global security. According to him, the continuation of hostilities has led to hundreds of thousands more victims and the devastation of Ukraine.

Warning of weapons shortage

“I am not interested in supporting Russia. I am interested in a realistic approach and that we finally find a path to peace as quickly as possible“, said Radev.

The Bulgarian prime minister said that European countries no longer have sufficient stocks of weapons, as a large part of what is available in warehouses has been provided to Ukraine. He added that Kiev cannot effectively counter Russia's air attacks.

Radev pointed out the use of ballistic missiles and jet drones as a separate problem. According to him, some of the unmanned aircraft are already flying at an altitude of between 5,000 and 6,000 meters and reach speeds of about 500 kilometers per hour. Countering them would require a large number of fighter jets and ground-based air defense systems, which Ukraine does not have in sufficient quantities.

„We need to talk to Russia“

Radev called on European leaders to move from talking about Russia to talking with Russia and to take into account the concerns of both sides. He said that support for Ukraine must continue, but warned that there is a limit to what can be achieved through arms supplies alone.

The prime minister insisted on a balance between military, economic and diplomatic means. He also warned that Europe should not ignore the nuclear risk, as Russia has nuclear weapons and includes them in its strategic calculations.

„We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that Russia has nuclear weapons in its arsenal,“ Radev said.

His statement was made against the backdrop of a warning from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. At the same forum, he called on Russia to end nuclear threats and defined the war against Ukraine as unprovoked aggression.

Sources: UNIAN, Euronews, Telegraph