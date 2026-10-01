Hegseth accuses US media of treason

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth accused some of the American media of “treason“ because of the way they cover the war with Iran. He made his statement during a speech at the Marine Corps base “Quantico“ in Virginia.

“A free press is important, but partisan activism that deliberately denigrates servicemen and the historic mission they fulfill is fundamentally un-American. It is a national betrayal. "In fact, this is treason," Hegseth said, quoted by “Axios“.

The minister also said that the American press “makes Iranian state media look reasonable“. According to him, publications about the movement of American units, the location of bases and ammunition stocks can reveal information to the enemy and endanger the lives of military personnel.

Criticism is aimed at publications about ammunition

The statement comes against the backdrop of publications about the dwindling stocks of key ammunition used in the war with Iran. According to “Axios“ it is these materials that have caused the discontent of President Donald Trump and his team.

The allied forces have been in conflict with Iran for seven months, and according to the Associated Press, there is no clear end to the fighting. The US military has fired hundreds of expensive air defense missiles against Iranian missiles and drones. The attacks have killed and injured American service members.

During the speech, Hegseth repeated the claim that the US military has destroyed Iran's navy, air force and air defense systems. The Associated Press notes that Iran continues to periodically attack American and allied bases, and the threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz remains.

Hegseth also announced changes to the armed forces

In the same speech, the minister confirmed plans to cut the ranks of generals and admirals by 20 percent. The measure is to be implemented by January 1, 2027. Hegseth called the cuts “responsibility and long-overdue change,” while critics in Congress called them a purge.

He also announced the creation of a new command to oversee the development of autonomous and robotic military systems. The plan is related to the growing role of drones in warfare, including in the actions of Iran and Ukraine.

Sources: Axios