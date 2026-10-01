Ukraine sends US list of new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine will present this week to the Donald Trump administration and the US Congress a list of Russian companies, ships and individuals against which it wants US sanctions to be imposed. The requests are related to the new sanctions law against Russia and Iran, signed by President Donald Trump.

Denys Senik, acting head of the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, has identified Russian companies producing components for the Russian version of the Starlink satellite internet system as a top priority. Moscow hopes to complete the construction of this network by the end of the year. The main company developing the project is already under US sanctions, but the manufacturers of its components are not yet included in the sanctions lists.

According to Senik, the completion of the Russian satellite group would allow Russia to use real-time data when striking Ukraine. “This could have catastrophic consequences in the short term, especially before winter“,”, the Ukrainian diplomat said.

Kiev also wants access to Starlink services on Russian territory to be able to strike targets there. This is part of a broader list of demands that the Ukrainian side is preparing for Washington.

New measures against the Russian shadow fleet

Ukraine is also pushing for tougher sanctions against ships that are believed to be part of the Russian “shadow fleet”. According to Denis Senik, these vessels are used to circumvent restrictions on the sale of Russian oil.

The list will also include other Russian structures and individuals, but the specific names have not been publicly announced. The decision on which of them will fall under US sanctions will be made by the US administration.

Deadline for the decision is October 18

Washington must decide by October 18 which Russian entities will be sanctioned under the Russia and Iran Sanctions Act, associated with the late Senator Lindsey Graham. Donald Trump signed the law on September 18.

In addition to sanctions, Ukraine wants the US administration and American business to condemn Russian attacks on facilities of American companies operating on Ukrainian territory. Earlier, congressmen from the Republican and Democratic parties urged Trump not to weaken restrictions against Russia, but to use the new powers to increase pressure on Moscow.

Sources: UNIAN, ABC News