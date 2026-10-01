Two Polish soldiers hospitalized after package from Germany

Two soldiers and a civilian employee were taken to the hospital after opening a package of unknown origin at the Military Gendarmerie building in Nowa Dębka, Poland. The incident occurred on September 30, and according to RMF FM, the package was sent from Germany.

The envelope arrived at around 10:30 a.m. It contained a postcard, and no visible substance fell out of the package. After opening it, two gendarmes and a civilian employee felt unwell. According to RMF FM, they had irritations on the skin of their faces and hands.

The three were transported to the hospital, and four other asymptomatic gendarmes were isolated due to contact with the package. 133 people were evacuated from a neighboring stairwell. Specialized chemical and environmental rescue teams arrived at the scene.

No hazardous substances were found

The Military Gendarmerie reported that an inspection of the shipment ruled out the presence of chemical, biological and radiological substances. “The two servicemen and the army officer were discharged after an examination, and the tests did not show any poisoning“, said the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Military Gendarmerie, Lieutenant Colonel Dariusz Rokosz.

The case is being investigated for the circumstances surrounding the delivery of the shipment. The investigation is being conducted by the Military Gendarmerie structure in Rzeszów under the supervision of the military unit of the District Prosecutor's Office in Rzeszów. There is currently no information about who sent the envelope and for what reason.

Sources: RMF FM, TVP Info, Onet