The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine for local ceasefires necessary for the repair of the damaged power lines to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was stated by the agency's director general Rafael Grossi in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to him, the agreements are necessary to ensure the safe implementation of repair work on the lines that provide the plant's external power supply.

„These agreements are necessary to ensure the safe implementation of repair work on the lines that provide the plant's external power supply“, said Rafael Grossi.

The external power supply of the Zaporozhye NPP remains unstable. Until the problem is resolved, the IAEA is supporting the operation of backup systems and assisting in the supply of fuel to emergency generators. They may be needed in the event of a new interruption of the plant's connection to the power grid.

According to Grossi, the need for these measures is related to the ongoing hostilities in the area of the plant. Damage to power lines leads to interruptions in external power supply and complicates the maintenance of backup systems.

The six reactors are in cold shutdown

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and has six power units. It has not produced electricity since September 11, 2022.

All six reactors are in cold shutdown mode. This means that they are stopped at low pressure and low temperature of the cooling water. Maintenance of the facilities is carried out according to established regulations and under strict control of radiation safety standards.

Sources: Gazeta.press, RIA Novosti