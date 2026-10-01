US revokes over 250,000 visas under Trump

The United States has revoked more than 250,000 visas since the start of Donald Trump's second term as president. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott described the number as historic and said the measures are part of increased vetting of foreigners seeking to travel to the country.

“Every visa decision is a national security decision,“ Pigott said. He said the revocations affected people who had violated the terms of their visas, committed crimes, engaged in fraud, abused the immigration system, or incited violence against the United States and American citizens.

Among the reasons are crimes and birth tourism

About 2,300 of the revoked visas were related to so-called birth tourism - traveling to the United States to give birth to a child who automatically acquires American citizenship. The State Department also cited cases of assault, drunk driving, theft, drug-related crimes, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud, and embezzlement.

The pace of revocations has increased in recent months. In August, the department announced that it had revoked more than 175,000 visas under the Trump administration. Washington said that a significant portion of these decisions were made after visa holders contacted law enforcement.

New measure for asylum seekers is being prepared

On September 28, the United States revoked the visas of 27 current and former representatives from Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, as well as their family members. The measure was related to allegations of corruption.

In parallel, the administration is preparing a possible revocation of B1 and B2 business and tourist visas for up to 200,000 foreigners who entered the country as visitors and subsequently filed asylum applications. This concerns visas issued between 2016 and 2026. For now, this measure is in the process of preparation, and has not been announced as finally implemented.

“A US visa is a privilege, not a right“, said Pigott. He added that the State Department will continue to revoke visas of foreigners whom the US administration believes pose a threat to the security of communities in the United States.

Sources: Fox News, Washington Post