Christine Lagarde admits early departure from ECB

The President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde does not rule out the possibility of leaving her post a few months before the end of her term. However, she emphasizes that she has not made a concrete decision and assures: “One thing is certain: in 2027 I will still be here“.

Lagarde made the comment in an interview with the French newspaper “La Croix“, quoted by DPA. Her eight-year term at the head of the ECB expires on October 31, 2027.

“If I do step down early, it will only be for a few months. "It won't change the world," the 70-year-old Frenchwoman said. She left open the possibility of an early exit, without confirming a specific date or reason.

Lagarde rules out running for French president

The ECB president has ruled out running for French president in the April 2027 elections. When asked about it, she said it "would not be a good idea at all."

"The presidency is very different from my current position. On the one hand, it requires vitality, energy and strength. On the other hand, such a commitment inevitably implies certain sacrifices. And I am 70 years old," Lagarde said.

She did not give a clear answer as to whether she intended to participate in the public debates before the elections. “My task now is to serve the European public interest“, the ECB president says.

Speculation about her future continues

For months, the possibility of Lagarde leaving the ECB before the end of her term has been discussed. Her name has been linked to the World Economic Forum in Davos, and media reports have linked her possible resignation to the French presidential elections in April and May 2027.

According to DPA, one of the scenarios discussed is related to concerns that a victory for right-wing populist forces in France could complicate the selection of the next ECB president. There has been no official decision yet for Lagarde to leave the post early.

In July, she said: “When clouds appear on the horizon, the captain stays on the ship. And there are clouds on the horizon“. In previous statements, Lagarde also did not rule out the possibility of stepping down earlier, but assured that she would remain at the helm of the ECB in 2027.

Sources: DPA, Dariknews