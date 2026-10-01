Belgium issues crisis response manual

Belgian authorities today presented a crisis response manual due to changes in nature and geopolitical tensions. We must be prepared not in anticipation of the worst, but in order to know what to do and not to do when a crisis occurs, explained Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quenten, quoted by local media, BTA reported.

He noted that forest fires broke out in Belgium this summer, a few years ago part of the country suffered from floods, and a war is being fought 2,000 kilometers away. The manual recommends that every household stock up on a survival kit in case it is necessary to quickly leave home or stay at home for 2-3 days.

The aim is for rescue services to be able to take care of only the most vulnerable citizens. Kenten urged citizens to identify their vulnerable neighbors and take care of them in the event of a crisis.

For a long time, we have been able to live in peaceful times, but the world is changing and instability is increasing, the minister commented. After the start of the Russian military attack on Ukraine four years ago, the Belgian authorities received guidelines from NATO for preparation, including ensuring the activities of state authorities in the event of a power outage, for uninterrupted food supplies, for actions in the event of an evacuation of Brussels and Antwerp. Belgium does not plan to build new bunkers, but the possibility of using the metro and underground parking lots as shelters if necessary has been considered.