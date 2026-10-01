The average net salary in Montenegro in August amounted to 1,040 euros, the MINA agency reported for BTA. Compared to a month earlier, there was a growth of 0.3 percent.

According to data from the Montenegrin statistical office Monstat, the average net salary in August increased by 2.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

The average gross salary in Montenegro reached 1,240 euros in August.

"Given the fact that consumer prices increased by 1.2 percent in August compared to July, real salaries in Montenegro decreased by 0.9 percent," a Monstat press release stated.

In August, average net salaries increased in sectors such as real estate, public administration and defense (including compulsory social security), water supply and wastewater management; production and distribution of electricity, gas and air conditioning; financial and insurance services; manufacturing; wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants; health care and social work.

During the same period, average net wages decreased in the sectors of culture, sports and entertainment, agriculture, forestry and fishing, information and communications; administrative and support activities, construction, professional, scientific and technical activities, and mining and quarrying.