Garry Kasparov was warned that his life was in danger

Russian opposition figure in exile and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov said today that he had been warned by Lithuanian and American security services that his life was in danger, Agence France-Presse reported.

Kasparov said that he had also received a warning that his colleague Ivan Tyutrin's life was in danger.

"The news that I and my long-time collaborator and co-founder of the "Free Russia Forum" Ivan Tyutrin we are on a list of persons to be liquidated, it is not a surprise to me, but it is shocking nonetheless", he wrote.

"Lithuanian and American security services informed us that our lives were in danger and that we should take precautions. I did so and will continue to do so", Kasparov added.