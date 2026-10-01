Estonia bans transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through its territory

Estonia is banning the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through its territory, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said today, as quoted by Reuters.

Last month, sources said Russian companies were adapting terminals for fertilizers, coal and other cargoes at Russian Baltic and Arctic ports to handle grain exports after Ukrainian drone attacks disrupted shipping across the Black Sea.

„Russia cannot carry out aggression and expect us to help keep its trade flowing. We will not help finance its war or facilitate the continuation of its aggression,” Tsahkna said in a statement on the Ex network.

Romania warned late last month that the attacks in the Black Sea were affecting grain trade and global food supply chains.

Security risks and military attacks in the Black Sea directly threaten global food supply chains, and a number of countries, including in Africa, are entirely dependent on the restoration of grain trade. This was stated by Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Coiu.

She noted that the country actively supports the initiative to achieve a temporary cessation of attacks and a moratorium on military actions in the critical Black Sea region.