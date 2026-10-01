Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said yesterday that the country's government has prepared a draft plan to place all weapons under state control, which is to be presented in the coming days, the Iraqi news agency INA reported, quoted by BTA.

Hussein noted that the prime minister has announced June next year as the deadline for the implementation of the plan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that “The Atlantic Council in Washington hosted a discussion with the participation of Minister Hussein on Wednesday, entitled “Iraq after September 30“, moderated by Victoria Taylor, director of the Iraq Initiative and the Syria Project at the Atlantic Council council“.

“During the discussion, the latest political events and developments in the security situation in Iraq and the region, the prospects for Iraqi-American relations, the future of security cooperation, and efforts to combat the terrorist organization “Islamic State“ were discussed. (IS)“, the statement added.

“Also discussed were Iraq's position on regional conflicts, the impact of sanctions imposed on Iran on Iraq, as well as the Iraqi government's efforts to establish a state monopoly on weapons and resolve the issue of armed groups“, the statement added.

In this context, the minister explained that “the Iraqi government has prepared a draft plan to place all weapons under state control, which is to be presented in the coming days and will contain specific deadlines for its implementation“. He pointed out that “the prime minister has announced June next year as the deadline for implementing the plan“.

Hussein added that “the discussion also touched on border security, the development of the situation in Syria and its impact on Iraq's national security, as well as the possibilities of expanding economic relations between Iraq and the United States and encouraging American companies to invest in Iraq, which would contribute to expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries“.