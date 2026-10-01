Tennessee inmate survives attempted execution with two lethal injections

Christa Pike, convicted of killing a classmate three decades ago, survived an attempt by Tennessee authorities to execute her by lethal injection, Reuters reported.

NBC News reported that authorities injected two syringes, but for some reason the inmate survived. It is not clear what went wrong. It was the state's first attempt to execute a woman in two centuries.

Christa Pike, 50, was taken to a hospital, and it is not known if she is in serious condition. It is still unclear what legal recourse her lawyers or the state might take after she was taken for medical treatment from a maximum-security prison in Nashville.