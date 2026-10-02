Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the visit of Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky to Belgrade did not worry him. He commented on the visit during the plenary session of the XXIII annual meeting of the International Discussion Club “Valdai“ in Moscow, reports News.bg.

The question was asked by the moderator of the session, Fyodor Lukyanov, scientific director of the Club's Development and Support Foundation. He asked Putin whether Zelensky's visit to the Serbian capital worried him.

“Young ladies are worried about various things. We are not worried about anything. "We are engaged in politics," the Russian president replied.

According to published data, Zelensky visited Serbia in August, where he met with Aleksandar Vucic, who was the country's president at the time.

During the forum, Putin also commented on a wider range of issues related to the war in Ukraine, relations with the West and international security.