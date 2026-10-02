Thousands of students detained in protests in France

Nearly 3,000 students aged between 15 and 18 have been detained since the protests began in France. Demonstrations, blockades and related incidents have reached around 900, and more than 160 schools have been closed. Access to about 30 university campuses, including in Paris and Marseille, has also been blocked.

More than 300 police officers have been injured, as well as dozens of firefighters, teachers and students. The French government has warned that the protests have escalated into “urban violence”. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu called an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday, and many schools are expected to introduce online learning to protect students and teachers.

Teacher shortage and school problems

High school students are protesting against long school hours, overloaded schedules and crowded classrooms. Among their main demands are more teachers and improved conditions in school buildings, including heating and air conditioning.

Violence has also been recorded alongside the blockades. Fires from burning trash cans and attempted arson have been reported near schools in Nantes, Toulouse and Marseille. In Strasbourg, tram lines were temporarily suspended after protesters blocked the tracks.

Investigation into police actions

The Interior Ministry has launched an internal investigation after allegations of excessive police force against three students. Some teachers supported the protesters and criticized the response of the law enforcement agencies.

The government accused the radical leftist party “France Unrest“ of inciting the unrest. Its leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon rejected the claim and said that “LFI only supports non-violent methods of protest“. He also expressed concern about allegations of police violence against protesting youth.

Sources: Nova TV