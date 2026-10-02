German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful will hold talks at the Vatican today, with the war in Ukraine and the possibilities for a diplomatic solution expected to be among the main topics. The visit is part of Wadeful's two-day tour of several European countries.

At the beginning of his visit, the minister will talk to representatives of the Catholic organization “Sant'Egidio“. He will then be received by the Holy See's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who is the second-highest-ranking official in the Vatican.

Wadeful will also meet with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See's secretary for relations with states and international organizations. The German Foreign Ministry said the talks would focus on global crises, with a particular focus on the humanitarian consequences of the war in Ukraine.

The visit comes amid a renewed diplomatic engagement between the Vatican and Russia. Gallagher recently visited Moscow and held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Vaddeful said he looked forward to hearing more about the talks and appreciated the Holy See's role in trying to find a way to end the war.

Pope Leo XIV also called for renewed international efforts to end the conflict. He said that Russia, Ukraine and other countries should return to dialogue and seek a negotiated solution.

In his latest address to the UN General Assembly, Cardinal Parolin also stressed the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and opening the way to diplomacy, calling for compliance with international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians.

This is Wadeful's second visit to the Vatican since the beginning of his mandate. He is a Protestant and a practicing Christian, the German press notes.