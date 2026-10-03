Trump plans to attend ASEAN summit in Philippines

Donald Trump plans to attend the ASEAN summit in the Philippines in November, the South China Morning Post reports, citing its sources. The visit has not yet been presented as finally confirmed, but the White House is discussing a trip by the US president to Manila.

According to the newspaper, the forum is expected to be held between November 16 and 18. However, ASEAN's notional calendar indicates November 13-15 for the 49th summit and related meetings. The Philippine government has declared November 16-18 as special holidays in the capital region to host the meeting, indicating a discrepancy in the published schedules.

“The Philippines will host the ASEAN summit and related meetings in November“, the presidential palace in Manila said in a statement on preparations for the forum.

Melania Trump may attend

Sources told the South China Morning Post that Melania Trump could accompany the president on the trip. If she does, it would be her first trip to Asia with her husband since 2020.

The visit will mark Trump's second consecutive visit to an ASEAN meeting during his current term. He attended the forum in Kuala Lumpur in 2025. The US president was also in Manila in 2017 for a meeting of the regional organization.

Washington and Beijing vie for influence

The planned visit comes amid heightened rivalry between the United States and China for political, economic and strategic influence in Southeast Asia. The meeting will bring together leaders of ASEAN countries and the organization's partners, including the United States and China.

The Philippines chairs ASEAN in 2026. Manila is preparing a series of high-level meetings, with the main forum to be held in the capital region. The final program for the US participation and the exact dates of Trump's visit are yet to be confirmed.

Sources: South China Morning Post