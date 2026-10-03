US prepares sanctions against the entire International Criminal Court

The United States is preparing severe sanctions against the entire International Criminal Court, The Times reports. Supporters of the institution fear that the restrictions could paralyze its work and ultimately lead to its dissolution.

The information comes amid data from Reuters, according to which the Donald Trump administration has already prepared sanctions against the international organization. The exact moment of their announcement remains unclear. The Associated Press reported that Dutch officials have been notified of the upcoming measures and are discussing how to help the court continue to operate.

Finances and daily operations are under threat

The measures could limit the International Criminal Court's access to much of the dollar-denominated financial system. American citizens and companies could be denied the ability to provide funds, goods or services to the institution without special permission from American authorities.

According to Reuters, the consequences could affect the purchase of IT services and insurance, the hiring of investigators, as well as routine payments, including the salaries of American employees. The court has about 900 employees from approximately 100 countries.

The concerns are not only related to the direct impact of the sanctions. Banks and private companies may end their relations with the institution to avoid secondary pressure from Washington. This would make it difficult to carry out investigations and protect witnesses.

Escalation after sanctions against judges and prosecutors

On August 18, the United States imposed sanctions on the court's president, Tomoko Akane, and senior prosecutor Abdoulaye Seye. Washington had previously included a number of judges and prosecutors on sanctions lists.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration would use all available means to “dismantle the International Criminal Court brick by brick, if necessary“. In announcing the latest sanctions, he described the court as a “corrupt and fatally politicized supranational court“ that has exceeded its powers.

Washington opposes the investigation of the actions of US military personnel in Afghanistan, as well as cases involving Israeli leaders. The US and Israel are not parties to the Rome Statute, and the US administration claims that the court threatens state sovereignty.

Netherlands seeks way for court to continue operating

The Netherlands, which hosts the court in The Hague, is discussing options to maintain its core functions, including paying salaries, protecting witnesses and operating the detention center. Court officials have already transferred some of their services to companies without a direct presence in the US.

The International Criminal Court was established in 2002 and has 125 member states. It hears cases of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. It has not been publicly confirmed that sanctions against the entire institution are already in place.

Sources: Times, Reuters