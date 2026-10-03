Nine injured after car ploughs into fans in Australia

Nine people were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of Newcastle Knights rugby supporters in the Wallsend area, west of the Australian city of Newcastle. Two of the injured are in critical condition, while the other seven are in stable condition. All have been taken to John Hunter Hospital.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 local time on Newcastle Link Road, where fans had gathered to see off the team before their final match. Ten ambulances and three medical helicopters were called to the scene.

New South Wales Police said the driver was detained at the scene. The cause of the vehicle's crash is not yet known. The investigation is ongoing and the road is closed in both directions.

“A number of people were injured and are currently receiving treatment at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene,“ police said.

Authorities have urged people to safely evacuate the area and clear the roadways to avoid obstructing emergency services and traffic flow.

Team reroutes

“Newcastle Knights“ have rerouted their bus following the incident. The club said their thoughts are with all those affected and their families.

“We apologize to everyone who waited and were unable to see the team, but public safety is our priority“, said the “Newcastle Knights“.

New South Wales Premier Chris Means described the incident as “heartbreaking“ and expressed support for the victims, their families and police and emergency services.

Sources: RBC, ABC News