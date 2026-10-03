Trump ordered $20 million for ads praising himself

US President Donald Trump has personally ordered the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vote, to find money from the federal budget for television ads praising him and his administration. This is reported by the “New York Times“, citing people familiar with the decision. According to them, the instruction led to the securing of a $20 million contract through the Department of Homeland Security.

The money was transferred to a Customs and Border Protection account, and on September 20, a contract was awarded to the Maryland-based advertising company LMD Agency for a national media campaign. The ads began airing days later on Fox News, CNN and national television.

The campaign includes at least three already-aired clips, including a repurposed ad from Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. In other videos, the president talks about the economy, security and American leadership. The clips end with a statement that they were "paid for by the U.S. government." According to AdImpact, at least $2.5 million had been spent on their airing by the end of September.

White House: These are public information messages

The Trump administration defends the ads as public information messages, not political advertising. The White House says the president is not a candidate and that the videos do not urge viewers to vote for him or a particular candidate.

However, this position has been disputed by representatives of both parties. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said:

„This should not be paid for with taxpayer money.“

Republican Senator John Kennedy also said he did not approve of the use of public funds for ads that resemble personal election campaigns.

Dispute over the legality of the spending

Lawyers cited by the Associated Press believe that the ads may violate federal regulations prohibiting the use of budget funds for publicity or propaganda, as well as restrictions on party activities of public officials. The campaign's legality has not yet been determined by a court or federal watchdog.

Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Patty Murray have asked Homeland Security Secretary Marquan Mullin to provide the contracts, the exact origin of the funds and a breakdown of the payments already made. They said the use of government money for ads that celebrate the president is illegal and a misuse of public resources.

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress have proposed a bill that would cut the Office of Management and Budget by $20 million for each instance of taxpayer-funded propaganda found. Recent reports suggest the campaign could include more ads, although its full scope and final cost have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Sources: New York Times, ABC News