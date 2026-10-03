Klitschko: Kiev in a "very dramatic" situation

Kiev is in a “very dramatic“ situation after an intensified series of Russian air strikes on the Ukrainian capital, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko. According to him, it is no longer possible to claim that the city can live in the way it did in peacetime.

“The capital is in a very dramatic situation. Unfortunately, it will not work to pretend that we can live here as in peacetime“, said Klitschko.

The mayor pointed out that the attacks are affecting infrastructure, critical infrastructure, logistics, housing and social facilities. He also warned of new attacks on the energy sector. CNN reported that the latest wave of attacks hit an apartment building in Kiev, with President Volodymyr Zelensky reporting one death.

Three bridges over the Dnieper closed or restricted

Russian airstrikes have led to the full or partial closure of three of the six road bridges over the Dnieper River in Kiev. One of the bridges was hit again on Friday afternoon, the Associated Press reported, citing Klitschko.

The restrictions have caused serious traffic jams in the city. A Kiev resident told the agency that he traveled four kilometers in 45 minutes and described the traffic as “complete chaos“. The facilities have been closed or restricted pending safety checks.

The strikes on the bridges began the previous day, when Russian drones hit a key facility over the Dnieper. According to Ukrainian authorities, the attacks have disrupted transport links between the two banks of the capital and increased pressure on the daily lives of residents.

Over 100 drones launched against Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia launched over 100 drones against Ukraine overnight, almost half of which were jets. In addition to Kiev, other Ukrainian regions were also affected.

Against this background, Klitschko said that the targeted destruction of the city's infrastructure makes normal life in the capital impossible. For now, traffic on the affected bridges remains limited, and its restoration depends on assessments of the safety of the facilities.

Sources: BTA, CNN