The former press secretary of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Yulia Mendel called on the Ukrainian leadership to de-escalate after the severe transport problems in Kiev.

“The Ukrainian leadership must de-escalate“, Mendel wrote on the social network X. She accompanied her publication with a photo of a long convoy of cars in the capital.

The appeal was made after the second day of serious traffic difficulties associated with damaged and partially closed bridges over the Dnieper River. They provide a link between the left and right banks of Kiev.

The strikes led to restrictions on three bridges

On the night of October 2, an attack was carried out on the road-rail bridge over the Dnieper in Kiev. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the facility was used to transport Ukrainian servicemen and military cargo.

The southern bridge, which has already been attacked several times, was completely closed to traffic. Traffic was restricted on the “Metro” bridge, and a one-way ban was introduced on the “Patona” bridge. Traffic on the “Patona” bridge was later restored in both directions.

The restrictions caused serious traffic jams, changes in public transport routes and an increase in the cost of taxi services. The Associated Press described the traffic as blocked, citing a Kiev resident who covered four kilometers in 45 minutes.

Unconfirmed claims of leaving the capital

The Telegram channel “Insider UA“ claims that residents are leaving Kiev en masse due to the transport chaos. According to the same channel, the number of vacant rental apartments in the capital is increasing.

These claims are not confirmed by official data cited in the publication. It is confirmed that the strikes and the subsequent restrictions on the bridges have seriously hampered movement between the two banks of the Dnieper.

Sources: Gazeta.Ru, Deutsche Welle