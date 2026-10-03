Latvians are voting today in parliamentary elections that are being held against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, fears of Russian aggression and violations of airspace by drones. The vote could leave power in the hands of the current pro-Ukrainian caretaker Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, but political fragmentation is likely to make it more difficult to form a new government.

Latvia is a member of NATO and the European Union. According to Reuters, security concerns are among the leading themes of the campaign, after cases of stray military drones entering the country were recorded. The drones were Ukrainian, and Latvian officials have accused Russia of causing them to deviate from their trajectory.

Kulbergs leads, but no guarantee of majority

Social surveys put Kulbergs' centrist United List party in the lead with about 14% of the vote. It is followed by the Sovereign Power party, which is described as openly pro-Russian. The expected victory of the prime minister's party does not automatically mean a secured majority in the 100-seat Seimas.

Kulbergs, a 47-year-old businessman and amateur rally driver, took power in May after the previous ruling coalition collapsed over the way it responded to the drone incidents. In an interview with Reuters, he said: „We need to provide Ukraine with everything it needs now so it can gain the upper hand and win.“

During the campaign, Kulbergs promised more capabilities to counter drones on Latvian territory and to keep defense spending at 5% of gross domestic product.

Opponents demand end to aid to Ukraine

„Sovereign power“ says Latvia should stop all aid to Ukraine and focus more money on living expenses, especially among the Russian-speaking minority.

The party's leader, Yulia Stepanenko, told Reuters: “Our voters want peace, to stop seeking asylum, to stop experiencing air unrest.“ She added: “War should not be encouraged in any way, including by financing it... Ukraine must win, but through peace negotiations.“

Polling stations open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time, which coincides with Bulgarian time. The first results are expected a few hours later, with the final result likely to be known after midnight. Deputies to the Sejm are elected for a four-year term.

Sources: BTA, Reuters