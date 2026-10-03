The Guardian: Kiev is entering the most difficult stage of the war

Kiev is entering the most difficult stage of the conflict with Moscow due to the intensification of Russian strikes, writes the British newspaper The Guardian. According to the authors of the publication, the current period may turn out to be the most difficult since the beginning of the war.

The material states that Ukrainians may face difficulties that they have not experienced before. The assessment is related not only to the intensity of the attacks, but also to their impact on everyday life in the capital.

„Increasing Russian attacks are changing everyday life in the capital“

According to the publication, Ukrainian representatives have warned their European colleagues about the scale of the looming threat.

Sources: Guardian