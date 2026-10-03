Two Iranians charged over Manchester terror plot

Two Iranians have been charged in the UK over an alleged terror plot against Manchester's Jewish community. Salam Ahmadian, 36, from Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, from Salford, were arrested by counter-terrorism police on September 20.

The pair are charged with preparing acts of terrorism in an alleged plot to attack the Jewish community in the Manchester area. The charges relate to acts committed before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. The information was reported by the British Counter-Terrorism Department and the Public Prosecution Service.

Improvised explosive device allegations

According to prosecutors, Ahmadian and Salehi attempted to obtain components for an improvised explosive device. Among the materials mentioned in the indictment are chlorine and brake fluid, as well as instructions for making an explosive device.

The police also claim that the two were in contact with a third person abroad, possibly in Iran, in connection with the alleged plot. No further details about the man's identity have been released.

Police see no immediate threat

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicky Evans described the allegations as serious and said the investigation had led to the foiling of the alleged plot.

“There is no immediate threat to the public in relation to this case,” said Vicky Evans.

She urged members of the public to be vigilant and to contact police if they had any concerns.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the two suspects had arrived in the UK in small boats several years ago. This circumstance is part of the publicly disclosed information about them, but does not prove involvement in a crime.

Ahmadian and Salehi are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 3. Under British law, the charges do not constitute proven guilt, and the court is yet to consider the case.

Sources: BNR News