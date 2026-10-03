At least four killed in Gaza strike

At least four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike early this morning on an apartment building in Gaza City, Palestinian health officials said. The information was cited by Reuters.

The Israeli military had no comment on the incident by the time of publication. No further details were released on the identities of the victims or the number of injured.

Ceasefire dispute

The new strike came amid ongoing disagreements over a US-brokered ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Negotiators have failed to reach an agreement on the terms for the disarmament of “Hamas“ and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the coastal enclave.

Israel claims that “Hamas“ is rearming and carrying out new attacks in violation of the agreement, which has been in effect since October 2025. The Palestinian movement denies these allegations and accuses Israel of undermining the ceasefire arrangements.

Crime after the agreement

Palestinian health authorities report that at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the agreement came into effect. Israel says four of its soldiers were killed by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip during the same period.

The casualty figures are reported by the parties to the conflict and are not accompanied by an independent assessment in the information about the latest strike.

Sources: BTA, Reuters