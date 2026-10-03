Professor questions Epstein suicide

The official conclusion that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide by hanging will be subjected to a new analysis by forensic professor Michael Freeman. He reviewed the materials from the former financier's autopsy, provided to him by Epstein's brother - Mark.

Freeman plans to present the results on November 16, 2026, at University College London. After the lecture, his research and materials from the New York medical examiner's file used in the analysis are expected to be published. The university describes the event as a re-examination of the evidence surrounding Epstein's death.

Photos and ligature examination are missing

The review focuses on several circumstances of the investigation. According to the published information, no photographs were taken of the body at the scene of death, and the ligature used was not preserved and examined. According to the case, it was made of bed sheets.

Freeman performed a biomechanical analysis of the ligature marks and reviewed images of injuries that, according to him, were not explained by the medical examiner. The scientist has not yet announced his final conclusions.

Epstein's brother urges new investigation

“The death could be a suicide or a murder, and the lecture will describe the weight of evidence for both explanations“, Michael Freeman said.

Mark Epstein told CBS News that the analysis has strengthened his belief that his brother's death requires a more thorough investigation. "If such a study had been done before, they wouldn't have concluded it was suicide," he says.

Jeffrey Epstein died on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide by hanging.

The upcoming release of the analysis does not in itself change the official conclusion about the cause and manner of death. It may open up a new assessment of the evidence for public discussion, but Freeman's final conclusions will not be known until they are released in November.

Sources: Focus, CBS News