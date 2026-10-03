Soldier shot dead after fight between soldiers in Kharkiv

A soldier has died after a fight and subsequent shooting between Ukrainian soldiers in the center of Kharkiv. The conflict occurred on the night of October 2 on “Sumska“ Street, and police are searching for a suspect in the shooting.

Around 2:30 a.m., the body of a 33-year-old man from Vinnytsia Oblast was found at the scene. Police said he had signs of violent death. “On October 2, at around 2:30 a.m., the police received a report of the discovery of a man's body with signs of violent death on the sidewalk on “Sumska“ Street, law enforcement agencies said.

A pre-trial investigation into the case has been initiated for intentional murder under Article 115, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is being conducted by the police in the Kharkiv region, which is establishing all the circumstances surrounding the death.

The suspect is a serviceman from the National Guard

According to “Slidstvo.Info“, a domestic conflict broke out between servicemen from two formations before the shooting. The media reports that a verbal altercation escalated into a fight, and then into shooting. A “Fort-20“ pistol was found at the scene.

A 50-year-old man from Dnipro is suspected of the shooting. He is a sergeant and serves in a brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. According to police, his identity has been established, but he left the scene and is being sought.

“Slidstvo.Info“ indicates that the video surveillance cameras gave reason to assume that some of the participants were intoxicated. However, this circumstance has not been confirmed in an official police statement.

The data published so far do not confirm the claim that the deceased was a serviceman from the Territorial Defense Brigade. The available reports indicate that the suspect is a National Guard officer, while the victim's affiliation with a specific military formation has not been officially announced.

Sources of “Slidstvo.Info“ from the suspect's brigade stated that the conflict will not affect the interaction between the two units. The police continue the pre-trial investigation, and the search for the suspect has not been completed.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Slídstvo.Info