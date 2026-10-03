A Russian jet drone has hit Kiev's Northern Bridge, which connects the two banks of the Dnieper River. The strike was confirmed by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko. There are no reports of the extent of the damage or casualties so far.

The information about the attack comes amid a series of strikes on bridges in Kiev. On October 1 and 2, Russian drones hit the Southern Bridge at least five times in about a day and a half. In one of the attacks on October 1, a drone exploded near a support of the facility while a metro train was passing over it.

After the attacks, traffic on the Southern Bridge was completely stopped for both cars and the metro. On October 2, the capital's authorities also introduced new restrictions on bridges over the Dnieper, including a significant restriction on traffic on the Northern Bridge from the right to the left bank during airstrikes.

It has not yet been reported whether the new strike on the Northern Bridge has caused traffic disruption or structural damage. Additional information is expected from the Kiev authorities and emergency services.

Sources: Ukrainskaia Pravda