Two killed in fire at chemical plant near Moscow

The death toll from a fire at a chemical plant in Krasnozavodsk, Moscow Region, has reached two people. The second body has been pulled from the rubble, and the victim's identity is being established, TASS reports, citing emergency services.

The fire started on the evening of October 1 at a plant located in the Sergiev Posad urban district. One of the plant's buildings was destroyed in the incident. According to preliminary data, 44 people were inside.

Before the fire broke out, at least three explosions were heard on the territory of the plant. Local residents said that houses around the plant shook. One death was initially reported, and the search under the rubble continued.

The head of the city district, Alexei Luzhetsky, said: “The fire is not related to an attack by Ukrainian drones“. The operational services have determined the accident to be man-made. The exact cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the destruction of the hull have not yet been announced.

Sources: Gazeta, TASS