Houthis claim attack on Aramco in Riyadh

Yemeni Houthis say they have attacked a Saudi Aramco facility in the capital Riyadh. The group said the attack was in response to Saudi strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other cities. According to Reuters, the Houthis said they used ballistic missiles and drones.

Witnesses told Reuters of fire and thick smoke near Aramco facilities. Saudi authorities have not confirmed the attack, and the oil company did not immediately comment. So far, it has only been confirmed that there was fire and smoke in the area, while responsibility and the extent of possible damage remain the subject of separate claims.

Reports of attacks on Sana'a and Saada

Later, a TV station close to the Houthi movement reported a new Saudi attack on Sana'a. However, the Yemeni armed forces, affiliated with the country's internationally recognized government, claimed responsibility for the attack.

They reported that attacks were carried out not only on the capital, but also on Saada in the northwestern part of Yemen. The city is considered a main stronghold of the Houthi movement and is often described as their stronghold. There was no independent confirmation of the scale of the attacks, the damage caused and possible casualties.

A new escalation of the conflict

The latest reports indicate an expansion of mutual attacks between the Houthis and forces supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government and Saudi Arabia. The tension includes attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and airstrikes on areas under the control of the Houthis.

At this stage, there is no information about officially confirmed damage to the “Aramco“ facility in Riyadh, nor about a confirmed number of victims and injured.

Sources: BNR, Reuters