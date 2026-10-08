Russian strike damages pharmaceutical plant and Auchan warehouse in Kiev

Russian forces have struck the Borshtagov chemical and pharmaceutical plant in Kiev and damaged a fresh produce warehouse of the Auchan retail chain. The attack on the plant occurred at around 5:00 p.m. on October 7, reports Economic Truth, quoted by UNIAN. Details of the damage and possible losses have not yet been released.

The Borshtagov chemical and pharmaceutical plant ranks seventh among the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in Ukraine by revenue. There is currently no official announcement on whether production has been disrupted or what the impact of the strike on the supply of medicines is.

A fresh produce warehouse was damaged

An “Auchan“ warehouse was also hit in the same attack. The company confirmed the damage to the site and said that no employees were injured.

“Today, as a result of the enemy attack, our fresh produce warehouse was damaged. Most importantly, no employees were injured“, “Auchan“ said.

The exact address of the warehouse, the extent of the damage and the possible impact on the supply of stores have not been specified. RBC-Ukraine also reports that the company did not specify the extent of the damage.

Further strikes on pharmaceutical facilities

The attack in Kiev comes after a series of strikes on pharmaceutical infrastructure in Ukraine. On October 4, a Russian attack destroyed the Kusum plant in Sumy. The strike killed Yevgeny Miroshnichenko, who had worked in the engineering department of the company since 2009.

In September, Russian strikes hit the Darnitsa pharmaceutical company's plant twice in a few days, without the company disclosing details of the consequences. Earlier that month, one of the largest drug warehouses in Ukraine was also attacked. According to data cited by UNIAN, medicines from Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Teva and AstraZeneca were destroyed in the strike.

So far, no data has been published on the final amount of damage to the Borshtagov plant and the Auchan warehouse, as well as on the terms for the restoration of both facilities.

Sources: unian.net, rbc.ua, pravda.com.ua