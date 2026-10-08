Police break up pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin

Police in Berlin have broken up a pro-Palestinian demonstration involving several hundred people after clashes and repeated violations of restrictions on its holding. According to initial data from a police spokesman, about 700 people took part in the march.

The protest began at Oranienplatz in the “Kreuzberg“ district on the third anniversary of the “Hamas“ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Among the participants was Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The crowd, mostly young, waved Palestinian flags and carried banners.

The demonstrators marched through “Kreuzberg“, with police officers escorting them on all sides. The demonstration was supposed to continue to Hermannplatz in the “Neukölln“ district, but the police stopped it due to the disturbances and the increased threat to public safety.

Police officers were pushed and kicked

A police spokesman said that illegal actions had been taken against law enforcement officers. According to him, police officers were pushed and kicked, and separate clashes occurred between protesters and law enforcement officers.

More than ten people were detained. Among the reasons given by the police was the display of prohibited symbols of “Hamas“, which Germany has declared a terrorist organization.

During the march, chants of “Viva, viva Palestine“ and “There is only one solution. Intifada. Revolution“ could be heard. A large poster read the slogan “One genocide does not justify another“.

There was also a counter-protest

At the beginning of the demonstration, about ten people stood on the other side of the street with Israeli flags. One of them held a banner with the message “Aren't you ashamed!“.

The protest was organized on the anniversary of the “Hamas“ attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. The attack killed about 1,200 people and abducted 251 and took them to the Gaza Strip.

Israel responded with a military offensive in the Palestinian enclave. The ensuing prolonged war has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

Sources: bta.bg