Syria denies joining Yemen war

Syria has denied claims it will join the war in Yemen after reports said Damascus was considering military aid to Saudi Arabia against the Houthis. The Syrian Information Ministry said the country supports the kingdom against threats to its security and stability but does not plan to open new fronts.

„We stand firmly with Saudi Arabia against threats to its security and stability. At the same time, Syria's policy in the region is based on stability, peace and cooperation, not opening new fronts“, the Syrian Information Ministry's foreign media directorate said.

The statement came after a Reuters report said Syria was carefully considering the possibility of providing military aid to Saudi Arabia amid the new escalation in Yemen. Among the options being discussed are defensive support to protect Saudi territory from missile and drone attacks, as well as sending Syrian forces to assist Riyadh-backed Yemeni forces.

A US official quoted by Reuters said that Saudi Arabia had asked Syria to send forces to participate in the fighting against the Houthis. The information emerged after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on October 6.

Damascus puts the country's reconstruction first

A Syrian diplomat told Reuters that Damascus supports Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks, but the main focus of the Syrian government remains the reconstruction of the country after the civil war and the strengthening of state institutions. According to him, any possible military cooperation or exchange of expertise could only be carried out through official channels and within the framework of bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognized Yemeni government launched a military campaign against the Houthis in early October. Fighting is also taking place around the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Houthis have responded with attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and military bases. Against this background, publications about possible Syrian involvement have given rise to speculation about the expansion of the conflict outside Yemen.

At the moment, the official Syrian position is that support for Saudi Arabia does not mean direct involvement of Syria in the war. No decision has been announced to send Syrian troops or for Syrian units to participate in combat operations on Yemeni territory.

Sources: m.aa.com.tr, aljazeera.net, internazionale.it