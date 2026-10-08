Seoul threatens legal action over fuel exports to Russia

South Korea will take measures, including legal action, if it is proven that there was an illegal export of fuel to Russia. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul after publications about deliveries of diesel and jet fuel to Moscow.

“The government will take legal action“ if a violation is proven, the department said. Reuters reported that the ministry could not yet confirm whether South Korean fuel was actually exported to Russia.

The reason for the position was publications based on analysis of port data and information from specialized sites for tracking maritime traffic. The British newspaper “Guardian“ reported the shipment of fuel from South Korean ports to the Russian Far East.

Fuels are not on South Korea's list of restrictions

The South Korean Foreign Ministry specified that diesel and jet fuel are not generally included in the country's embargo list for exporting products to Russia. This means that the mere presence of supplies is not enough to establish a violation of current South Korean rules.

However, Seoul said that it would take the necessary action if the inspection reveals illegal exports or other violations. The government has not yet confirmed either the origin of the fuels or the involvement of South Korean companies in supplies to Russia.

What's next

South Korean authorities must clarify whether the observed shipments were made with fuel from South Korea, who the exporter was, and whether national laws or regulations were violated. In case of proven violation, Seoul also allows legal action.

The topic is developing against the backdrop of international restrictions against Russia, but at the moment, only the commitment of the South Korean government to investigate the case and react if violations are found has been confirmed.

Sources: bta.bg, theguardian.com