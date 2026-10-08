Kiev explained the dispute with Seoul over the two North Korean prisoners

The dispute between Ukraine and South Korea over the transfer of two North Korean servicemen arose due to a different interpretation of the confidentiality agreements. This was stated by the representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Georgy Tykhy, quoted by “RBK-Ukraine“.

According to him, Kiev and Seoul had previously discussed the details of the transfer. South Korea had requested that the two prisoners be accepted as its citizens, referring to its constitutional understanding that the territory of the Republic of Korea covers the entire Korean Peninsula. Ukraine has taken the necessary actions and defined the transfer as a “gesture of goodwill and a friendly step“ to Seoul.

Tikhy pointed out that the ensuing tension was not caused by a lack of preliminary talks, but by a misunderstanding of what exactly the non-disclosure agreements entailed. After public criticism from South Korea, the two countries began working through closed diplomatic channels to resolve the case.

Seoul demanded a public apology

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the handover of the two North Koreans on September 23 during the UN General Assembly. The servicemen were captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region in January 2025 after participating in military operations on the side of Russia.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said that the disclosure of the information violated an agreement reached between Kiev and Seoul. He called the situation “a disgrace” and demanded that Ukraine acknowledge the violation and apologize.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga sent an apology to the South Korean side. However, on October 6, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyon told parliament that it did not meet the level expected by Seoul. The South Korean president has already warned that his country may take “additional measures“ if Kiev does not publicly acknowledge the existence of the confidentiality agreement.

It is not specified what Seoul's response will be

South Korea has not announced what specific actions it is considering. The diplomatic dispute concerns a sensitive issue, as the fate of the North Korean servicemen could have consequences for relations between Seoul and Pyongyang, as well as for the security of their families in North Korea.

Kiev says it wants to maintain and develop its relations with South Korea. For now, the two sides continue to talk behind closed doors, and a publicly confirmed resolution to the dispute has not been announced.

Sources: apnews.com, vedomosti.ru