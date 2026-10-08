The daughter of the founder of the LDPR Vladimir Zhirinovsky - Anastasia Botsan-Kharchenko, named four of his predictions, which, according to her, have come true with particular accuracy. Among them are the reorientation of Russian policy towards cooperation with the countries of the East and the Global South, NATO's actions in the post-Soviet space, the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict and attempts to isolate Russia. She spoke on the topic to TASS.

„Throughout the 90s and the first decade of the 21st century, my father spoke about the mistake of the then foreign policy course, oriented entirely towards the West. From all tribunes, Zhirinovsky called for the search for military allies and economic partners in the East and the South,“ Botsan-Kharchenko stated, quoted by TASS.

The forecast for the conflict with Ukraine

According to her, Zhirinovsky believed that NATO had no other plan than to wage a conflict with Russia through the Baltic states, the Caucasus, Central Asia and Moldova. She links this assessment to his warnings about the gradual involvement of the post-Soviet space in opposition to Moscow.

Botsan-Kharchenko also claims that her father expected the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to develop according to a scenario similar to that in Yugoslavia and to lead to military actions, including in the Belgorod and Kursk regions bordering Russia.

Warnings of isolation

Among the predictions she mentioned is the expectation of attempts to isolate Russia internationally. This includes restrictions on the Russian language and culture, the exclusion of Russian representatives from international sports, and diplomatic pressure on the country.

Zhirinovsky's daughter also points to other assessments of his, which she believes were reflected in subsequent events - the serious escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, growing tensions in the Middle East, and US political pressure on Venezuela. These statements are part of Botsan-Kharchenko's assessment of her father's political legacy, not an independent international assessment of the accuracy of the predictions.

Sources: tass.ru