Tanker attacks in Hormuz hit record

At least 12 attacks on tankers were carried out around the Strait of Hormuz between September 28 and October 5, Reuters reported, citing three maritime security sources. The attacks targeted ships carrying oil, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas.

This is the highest number of attacks in a week since the start of the war between the United States and Iran on February 28. The data was compiled by tracking incidents in the region and information from the maritime sector.

IMO records nine incidents

A separate database of the International Maritime Organization, the UN’s maritime agency, reported nine incidents involving ships in the same week. Reuters sources in the maritime industry told Reuters that the IMO usually takes longer to verify and officially register reports of attacks.

The closest the organization’s data came to a new high was eight incidents for the week beginning July 13.

JMIC reports attacks, actions against shipping

On Sunday, the Joint Maritime Information Center, run by the U.S. Navy, reported that attacks, attempted attacks and actions to obstruct shipping were continuing in the Strait of Hormuz. These include drone flights, surveillance and radio communications by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“These actions continue to demonstrate Iran’s intent to increase its presence in key transit routes and pressure ships passing through them,“ the JMIC said.

The new series of incidents comes amid increased exports from producers in the Persian Gulf. Shipping data shows that oil exporters from the region have exceeded pre-war levels for about half of September. However, attacks and logistical constraints pose a risk to the sustainable increase in supplies.

12 sailors injured in tanker attack

The Indian Foreign Ministry reported that 12 crew members were injured after an unknown projectile hit the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker On Peace. The ship was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

On October 2, the British Merchant Marine Operations Agency also reported a new attack on a tanker in the strait. A fire broke out on board. No details were given about the perpetrator.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, internazionale.it, arabnews.com