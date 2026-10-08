Saudi coalition strikes 82 Houthi military sites

Saudi Arabia announced that the forces of the coalition led by it hit 82 Houthi military sites in Yemen in response to attacks by Yemeni rebels on Saudi airports, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Today, the Houthis officially stated that they had also attacked the main international airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh with a ballistic missile.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said, quoted by DPA, that the strikes were carried out in the Yemeni governorates of Saad, Marib, Jawf and Hodeidah. He did not report any casualties or material damage as a result of the coalition attacks.

Saudi Arabia had earlier reported that at least three people had been killed in Houthi attacks on its airports.

The attack on Abha airport killed two citizens - from Morocco and Algeria. Another 28 people were injured in the attack there.

Another strike was carried out on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. A Sudanese citizen was killed and eight people were injured.

The Iran-backed Houthis have stepped up their attacks on targets in neighboring Saudi Arabia amid the escalation of fighting in Yemen, DPA notes.