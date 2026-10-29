Russia uses the truce in Oleshki to regroup its troops

Russia is using the temporary truce in the Oleshki area to regroup units and prepare strikes on the right bank of the Dnieper. This is according to a senior lieutenant from the Defense Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Alex. According to him, Russian forces are moving drone control teams and related infrastructure closer to the river.

„The enemy is moving drone teams and the entire infrastructure closer to the Dnieper in order to then strike with tactical means at maximum depth on the right bank of the Dnieper controlled by us“, Alex said.

According to him, after the end of the silence, the situation for the Ukrainian troops may become more complicated. The military also allows the activity of Russian landing groups across the Dnieper.

The ceasefire is related to the evacuation of civilians

„The situation after the end of the ceasefire will undoubtedly worsen, the situation of our troops may become more complicated, the activity of enemy landing groups across the Dnieper is not ruled out“, warns Alex.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a temporary ceasefire in the Oleshki region on October 23. The goal is to provide humanitarian aid and evacuate civilians from the city and its surroundings. The agreement was reached with the mediation of US First Lady Melania Trump, the White House announced.

The regime of silence began on October 27 at 3:00 a.m. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubynets stated that the parties are complying with the agreements. The Russian Defense Ministry also announced a ceasefire in the Kherson direction in connection with the preparation of the humanitarian operation.

Lubinets also described the impact of the ceasefire on Kherson. According to him, the city, which was regularly subjected to shelling, "literally came to life" - more people appeared on the streets, and residents were able to go outside more calmly.

The claims about Russian regrouping and preparation of new strikes were made by Alex and are not accompanied in the publication by specific data on the number of forces or independent confirmation of the movement. The expected end of the silence regime remains key to whether the warning of a new escalation of the situation will be realized.

Sources: unian.net