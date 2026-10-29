Russia hits ship carrying military cargo to Ukraine en route to Odessa

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian drones hit a cargo ship heading to the port of Odessa with cargo for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the ministry, the ship was carrying military cargo and dual-use goods.

“The strike hit a cargo ship heading by sea to the port of Odessa with military cargo and dual-use goods,“ the Russian defense ministry said. It said the attack was part of strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure and naval vessels used in the interests of Ukrainian forces.

Previous reports of strikes on infrastructure

The same report states that on October 28, Russian armed forces struck a logistics center in Kharkiv, where Moscow claims military cargo and dual-use goods were stored. The Russian Defense Ministry also reported damage to electrical substations in Lutsk and Kovel, in the Volyn region.

A day earlier, the Russian side said it had attacked transport and port infrastructure in Ukraine. Then, enterprises of the military-industrial complex were mentioned, as well as facilities related to the production and storage of cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The message does not specify the name of the dry cargo ship, its exact cargo, the number of people on board, or data on victims and injuries. There is also no information about subsequent actions surrounding the ship.

Sources: vedomosti.ru