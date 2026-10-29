Pentagon refuses to investigate Starlink restrictions in Ukraine

The Pentagon's inspector general has refused to investigate the restrictions on the operation of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems in Ukraine. The decision was made despite the request of nine senators - four Republicans and five Democrats, who insisted on establishing who ordered the restrictions on services.

The lawmakers also demanded to verify whether the disruptions affected the exchange of intelligence information and warnings of air threats to the Ukrainian population.

In a response dated October 27, the inspector general indicated that the issues raised were within the competence of the US Air Force. Thus, the Pentagon did not launch an independent investigation into the case and pointed the blame to another component of the US military department.

Shahin demands an independent review

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen described the refusal as a cause for concern.

“It is concerning that the inspector general apparently decided not to investigate the disruptions of satellite communications that Ukraine relies on to protect the civilian population“, said Shaheen.

According to her, the administration of President Donald Trump and SpaceX have given conflicting explanations for the reasons for the restrictions. According to the senator, an independent review is needed to establish responsibility and prevent a similar situation from happening again.

How the problems with Starlink began

The problems with the operation of Starlink and the military Starshield system arose in mid-October. According to Ukrainian officials, on October 14, SpaceX limited the speed of the terminals during movement. This affected communications and the performance of certain tasks of the Ukrainian military.

The restriction was especially important for systems used by moving platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the restrictions were gradually being lifted.

On October 24, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced that the speed of operation of Starlink and Starshield had been restored, including when moving at speeds above 400 km/h.

The inspector general's refusal leaves unanswered the question of who ordered the initial restriction and whether it was related to decisions of the US government, actions of SpaceX or a technical problem. The Pentagon's response names the Air Force as the competent party, but does not report that a new investigation has been launched.

Sources: unian.net, washingtonpost.com